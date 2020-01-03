Not only is 2020 the start of a new decade, but it is also the start of the third decade of Heartland Lutheran High School in Grand Island. To celebrate 20 years of making Christian leaders through a Christ-centered education, Heartland Lutheran High School’s 2020 Capital Campaign seeks to reach its goals of debt retirement, new building construction, and expanded curricular and extra-curricular offerings.
This $4.5 million-dollar “Abounding in Thanksgiving” capital campaign is off to a great start with $1.4 million of lead gifts already pledged by donors. Now is the time to celebrate this wonderful school that in Christ is working miracles through its teachers, students, alumni, and families on a daily basis.
As co-chairs of this campaign, we invite and encourage the citizens of Central Nebraska to celebrate God’s work through Heartland Lutheran with prayerful and dedicated support of the capital campaign.
Please join us in contributing to the growth of the Heartland Lutheran High School facility and its enrollment to further the HLHS mission: providing excellence through a Christ-centered, rigorous education to meet the spiritual, academic, and social needs of its students in a welcoming family environment.
Heartland Lutheran High School’s classically-minded education is based upon Heartland Lutheran High School’s six pillars: Gospel, wisdom, integrity, community, inquiry, and purpose.
Everyone interested in joining this mission as a donor is encouraged to contact Karl Bergdolt at (308) 385-3900 or advancement@heartlandlutheran.org to arrange gifts on a one-time, annual, quarterly or monthly basis for the next three years. Families or individuals seeking more information or enrollment at Heartland Lutheran High School are encouraged to contact Chief School Administrator Timothy Leech at (308) 385-3900 or principal@heartlandlutheran.org. Heartland Lutheran High School is located at 3900 W. Husker Highway, Grand Island.
Happy New Year, HLHS!
Dennis and Wendy McCarty
