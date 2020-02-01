Feb. 2, 2020, is much more than Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day! It is the culmination of National Lutheran Schools Week.
2-2-20 signals a celebration for nearly 2,000 schools, 22,000 teachers and 200,000 children and their families and communities nationwide who are thankful for the gift of these Christian schools. It also signals the 20th anniversary year for Heartland Lutheran High School in Grand Island.
To participate in this birthday celebration and support the mission of Heartland Lutheran High School, donors are encouraged to contact Advancement Director Karl Bergdolt at (308) 385-3900 or advancement@heartlandlutheran.org, and families or individuals seeking more enrollment information are encouraged to contact Chief School Administrator Timothy Leech at (308) 385-3900 or principal@heartlandlutheran.org.
