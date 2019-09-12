The last weekend of the Nebraska State Fair, we had a rummage sale and two of our signs were stolen.

These are not your regular signs, they were made of metal by my dad over 30 years ago and have been used every year since. Evidently, somebody is to lazy too make something like that and decided it was just easier to steal them. They are about 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide. The frame is painted black and inside is painted blue with white letters, “garage sale.”

They were extremely handy to have but what makes it so distressing is that they were a part of my dad and now that he is gone, I don’t even have that. These signs are very distinctive and would be easy to recognize. If anyone sees them, please let me know. Or if whoever took them happens to have a conscience, please bring them back, no questions asked.

