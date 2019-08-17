Early this week we were pleasantly surprised by Mark and his crew of five employees of the Hall County Highway Department when they stopped at our place and proceeded immediately to pick up a large pile of tress and debris from last week’s storm. Several of these tree branches were large and heavy, to say the least, but they proceeded to pick them up and run them through the chipper nonstop until they were finished with the job.
They were definitely an answer to prayers when they showed up to help us with this tremendous challenge. We are ever so grateful to this great bunch of guys that offered their help, asking nothing in return. They worked so hard despite the heat and humidity. We just wanted to again express our sincere thanks for their kindness and generosity.
When you see the Hall County Highway Department, please let them know your appreciation for all that they do in our county.