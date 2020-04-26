I noticed in Thursday’s paper, the headline “Bredthauer, Morgan face off in primary for District 2 county board seat.” Mr. Morgan said in the article that he would look for a way to expand Hall County’s sales tax. Todd Morgan is supporting a new county tax. Voters, do we need a new commissioner who is dreaming up a new tax?
Karen Bredthauer, our current Hall County commissioner, has been in favor of lower taxes and cutting tax spending. Karen has worked very hard for Hall County taxpayers. She never has increased the county tax levy and always votes to cut increased spending. I have personally observed Karen’s active participation in the discussions before voting on issues at the board meetings.
Please vote to keep an experienced, conservative member, Karen Bredthauer, on the Hall County board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.