This time of year, it’s gratifying to see so many people having a heart for others. There are many ways people can help and support causes. That’s why the support given Habitat for Humanity over this past weekend was so humbling to us.
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is grateful for all the community support shown through the Alpha Sigma Holiday Tour of Homes and Habitat’s Christmas Cookie Walk. Hundreds of volunteers and participants made each event successful and fun.
Funds raised help give low-income people the opportunity to build and buy modest homes. Habitat for Humanity currently has three homes under construction and six households awaiting their homes. These homes will not only provide stability and strength to the families that will live there, but also help build a strong community.
With 100 homes completed since 1992, Grand Island Area Habitat has seen families thrive and children grow up in homes that help make their futures brighter. Habitat children have grown into adults who contribute to the community through their careers, including law enforcement, health care, social services and the military.
A young Marine who grew up in a Habitat home said, “I want to give back because others helped us.”
Through caring hearts, opportunities are created and lives enriched. Thank you for being a part of that.
