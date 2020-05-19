“How are you?”
Over the last several months, you may have been asked the simple question of “How are you?”, which in the past was probably easy to answer. Due to COVID, answering that question is more difficult as relationships have changed possibly for the better or worse, people have experienced different types of grief, and most likely experienced some type of isolation.
During COVID, although a difficult time, there have been positives that have sparked relationships. People are being more intentional with checking in on one another, having the opportunity to reconnect, and even repairing relationships. We have had the opportunity to focus on the concept of grace for ourselves and one another and learning that we are not alone during this time.
When you think about the word grief, COVID has taught us a different meaning. Not just meaning losing a loved one, but losses and changes that evoke strong emotions. Such as loss of jobs, canceling of events, financial insecurity, etc. It truly has been a time of ups and downs, but in order to ensure our own self-care, positive coping skills have been vital when dealing with these types of losses.
Isolation has also been experienced during this time. Remembering to isolate, but don’t feel isolated. Although we have to follow guidelines and “isolate” ourselves, it is still important that we maintain relationships, practice mindfulness, and take care of ourselves. Healthy communication is key when avoiding loneliness and social isolation.
From the HealthyMINDS Virtual Panel, there are many experts in the mental health field that offer a variety of resources that can be very beneficial during this trying time. I applaud them for the work they are doing to serve our community and surrounding areas.
Tiffany Jacobsen
Dannebrog
