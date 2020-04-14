I marvel at how fast and extensive the greed of our capitalistic system kicks into gear. Here we are in a pandemic clamoring for more ventilators and protective gear. You’d think manufacturers and providers would charge the going rate, if not a discounted amount. They could be really helpful in controlling this deadly health crisis, if they did so.
My blood boiled when many companies manufacturing ventilators were charging an 800% increase. Americans, being so convinced of the free market system and capitalism, leave themselves vulnerable for being “financially stiffed” over and over again. The cost of ventilators will increase even more as the demand increases for coronavirus victims. As President Trump babbles on in his daily press conferences, he shows no sign of willingness to place limits on cost factors of vitally needed medical supplies.
For some time now, Democrats and their presidential candidates, especially Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have warned and pushed about health care costs and problems. The conservative population of this country still seems unable to distinguish between socialism and communism. We already have all kinds of socialistic programs — Social Security, unemployment insurance, public school systems, paying for roads and bridges, police protection and fire ready units, to name a few. These programs rely on all of us paying into a common fund to achieve what an individual could not afford. Even private health insurance requires that to survive.
Why many continue to fight against a single-payer health care system that other democracies have proven more efficient and less costly long ago defies reason. Even more crazy has been the efforts by federal legislators to fight so strongly to destroy what’s left of the Affordable Care Act. It was and is a start to get us where we need to be with health care. Perhaps the coronavirus will cause us to take a more serious look at the issue.
My final thought to the president: Where is that wonderful health care program that we would all love promised by the president as he ran for office four years ago? Haven’t seen it yet, and I doubt he or they could come up with anything as long as they cling unreasonably to capitalism and the free market system.
Rich Maciejewski
2615 New York Ave.
