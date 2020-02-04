At a time when superstars of every stripe seem to be highly prized, I am reminded of a story concerning boxing great Muhammad Ali.
It seems he was on board an airplane awaiting takeoff. The flight attendant doing pre-flight inspection noticed this hulk of a man with his seat belt unbuckled. She called this to his attention and he responded, “Superman don’t need no seat belt.”
Unmoved, the attendant replied, “Superman don’t need no airplane either. Buckle up.”
We chuckle at this story. But it makes us ask, “What is true greatness?” Is it about the focus, discipline and character qualities needed to accomplish any great task? Or could it sometimes involve using our talents and opportunities primarily to gain the skills needed to be seen as great ourselves? To gain what is sometimes called “bragging rights?”
Do we ever really have “bragging rights?” Only God is truly great and awesome. The greatness of any mortal is only a pale shadow of God’s greatness. He gives us life and all the basics we need for achieving anything. He is also great in wisdom, power, holiness and salvation. The Good Book gives us the one thing we can rightly boast about: “The one who boasts should boast in this; that he understands and knows me — that I am the Lord.”
It is only when we truly know God through faith in his son, Jesus, that we can know how great God is and find our joy in his greatness.
It is obviously not wrong to seek to achieve something great, but seeking to be seen as someone great is something we all should abhor. That goal will undermine the claims which our creator has upon our lives and will keep us from seeing our Savior’s greatness and honoring him wholeheartedly as he deserves.
Richard Wischmeier
Central City
