I would like to say thank you to some angels in my area. At 6.30 a.m. on Nov. 27 after the snowstorm, some angels — Earl and Ted and maybe another angel — cleaned my sidewalk as well as other neighbors’ sidewalks.
Thank you, God bless and hope you had a happy Thanksgiving!
In addition, it is a beautiful sunny day after our storm and I just received my newspaper at 10:30 a.m. I gave my girl, Lori, a tip for Thanksgiving — she is a wonderful lady. I looked at her and she had fallen on the ice, with dried blood on her hurt knee. She still had a smile on her face.
Please remember our delivery people. They deliver in rain, snow, ice and get hurt and still smile.
God bless you, Lori. Be careful and God bless.
Ginger Arvizo
2821 Kingston Circle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.