On May 12 I was tested at the fieldhouse in Grand Island for COVID-19. I was happy that I tested negative. There was only one doctor inside the fieldhouse doing the testing. She was very nice and efficient. I see on local TV where they show dozens of people giving these tests. Why only one in Grand Island?

I also went home and tried to get on the computer to see if my wife could get tested. She was considered a candidate for the test. The only locations they would test her were Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk and Lexington. This doesn’t seem right.

