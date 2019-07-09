Grand Island Senior High Class of 1974 is having its 45th class reunion on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.
On Friday, we will meet at Sluggers Bar and Grill at 707 W. Anna at 6:30 p.m. for a night of reminiscing.
On Saturday, at 1 p.m., those interested will take a tour of the downtown bars, or those interested in golfing can message Steve Magnuson on Facebook. At 6:30 we are meeting at Fonner View Golf Course at 2224 S. Stuhr Road to reminisce more.
Registration for the reunion is July 21. If you are a member of this class and did not receive an invitation, please call Bob at Sluggers with your updated address.
There is also a GISH Class of ’74 Facebook page that you may want to join.