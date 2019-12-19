What a pleasure it was to attend the Christmas concert at Grand Island Senior High. This was probably the best Christmas concert we have ever attended.
The concert was so well planned, changes to the stage made really pleasant with another part of the choir singing while the kids moved in and out, and best of all, it was truly a Christmas concert with Christmas music we all love to listen to. The kids did a wonderful job and you could tell many long hours were put into the effort to make the program very enjoyable and to truly feel the spirit of Christmas.
I’d like to thank the people in charge, the music directors and all the kids for a great evening. It was great to attend a program that actually celebrated the true meaning of Christmas.
