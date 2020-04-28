Gov. Pete Ricketts has stated that Nebraska meat processing plants remain open to protect the nation’s food supply and our state’s ag economy. At a recent press conference, he added an additional reason: averting civil unrest due to food shortages.
What is the basis for this most recent concern? For the governor to intimate that temporary plant shutdowns will result in food shortages and civil unrest, when there is no record of either occurring during this world wide pandemic, is palpably tactless and imprudent. His veiled reference to civil unrest is incredulous.
He had a front row seat observing the demeanor of Nebraskans during the epic flooding of 2019. He should instinctively understand Nebraskans. We do not riot and loot to get our way.
Temporarily closing meat plants has serious economic ramifications, but these do not provide diplomatic immunity from legitimate public safety concerns. Whatever course is taken during a pandemic is subject to legitimate scrutiny and debate. The governor’s explanations for his actions can be reasoned, with the absolute exception of food shortages and civil unrest.
The pronouncement of such baseless conjecture during a televised press conference is rightly perceived as sensationalism offered as argument. By proffering fallacious concerns of food shortages and civil unrest, the governor introduces unsubstantiated fear into rational debate, and shifts responsibility for his decisions to the horde constituents incapable of controlling themselves.
As a lifelong Nebraskan I found the governor’s comments condescending, insulting and deeply offensive.
Mike Gauthier
2517 Riverside Drive
