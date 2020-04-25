Gov. Pete Ricketts has told Mayor Roger Steele that only the governor can tell JBS to close.
Since Gov. Ricketts feels that JBS is such an essential industry, he will not shut down production. But he will not order complete testing of its workforce and remove those who are obviously infected and he will not order that JBS shut down long enough to decontaminate the plant. So there seems to be only one logical solution.
Since the people of Hall County have been told to wear masks to protect themselves, I feel it is the governor’s duty to supply every resident in Grand Island and Hall County with the proper face masks and enough supply to make sure they are protected through the end of the infective phase. It is all well and good to tell people to wear protective masks for their safety, but difficult for them to comply since they cannot be purchased anywhere, nor should we have to. We are your taxpayers.
There are none available, nor should we have to make do with the do-it-yourself version of a scarf, tie, handkerchief or whatever we have.
We want the protection that we are entitled to and expect the governor to expedite them immediately and arrange to have them given to all residents of Hall County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.