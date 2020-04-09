Why does our governor refuse to shut down the state to a stay-at-home for everyone? Is he trying to follow Donald Trump’s pattern, which was sit on your rear for three months, do nothing, and then when everything starts getting out of control, take no blame for anything?
He needs to be proactive and follow the examples of what many of our neighboring states are doing and have been asking him to do. Having ownership in TD America doesn’t exempt him from protecting the people in the state of Nebraska. We have a low incidence of coronavirus in our state as of now, but it is increasing every day. When this virus starts to surge, that is not the time to start implementing preventive measures.
JBS is showing individuals who are testing positive, and I am not sure whether this packing plant would be better off to close down for several weeks. Mayor Roger Steele has been doing a decent job of closing restaurants, theaters, parks, etc., but we need more than that to stop this virus.
We do not need a Donald Trump protégé in Lincoln to run our state. Stand up for what is right and show your leadership. It appears to me that we have a follower, not a leader. Is Gov. Pete Ricketts one who will blame everyone else when the coronavirus invades this state because he did not do enough and refused to implement stricter resolutions?
