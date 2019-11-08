Rep. Adrian Smith’s opinion in The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 2 is merely Fox News and Rush Limbaugh talking chatter.
One of the first things we learn in school about the federal government is “checks and balances.” There is a difference between public service and “self-service.”
No representative democracy may tolerate lying. If we cannot trust what our representatives tell us, we cannot be certain that they will represent our interests. President Trump’s constant lying is all about making truth questionable and ultimately irrelevant, which brings everything down to the lowest common denominator.
The Robert Mueller report on the president’s obstruction of justice was hidden amid false summaries published by Attorney General Bill Barr. Never in history has a major American politician and his family had so many interactions with Russian and pro-Russian oligarchs.
The debt pile has jumped by $1.33 trillion over the past year, during the “greatest economy in American history.” But two-thirds of Americans say they’re not better off than when Trump took office.
A number of financial experts and investors are sounding the alarm over the Federal Reserve’s recent infusion of cash into the market and warning that the actions by the Central Bank could be the precursor to economic crisis. Total U.S. corporate debt is $15.5 trillion, 74% of U.S. GDP. The corporate coffers of many companies and individuals that are offshore are bleeding money out of the economy by not using it in the U.S.
Moody’s continues to expect light vehicle sales in the U.S. to decline 2.9% in 2019 to 16.8 million units. Store chains have already announced over 8,500 store closings in 2019. Business investment is falling, “growth” is at 1.9%, and neither hiring nor wages are going up.
“The problem with incompetence is its inability to recognize itself.” — Orrin Woodward
