I believe God had a lot to do with putting Donald Trump in the White House and by doing so, has exposed how vicious, vile, corrupted, broken and dysfunctional the Washington establishment has become.
They say no one is above the law, but they don’t practice what they preach. When a political party will do whatever they want in order to achieve their agenda, no matter how many people and their families they destroy, that is way beyond dirty politics and policy differences.
What we have witnessed in the last several years should be a wakeup call for every freedom-loving American. It is so sad that all this is happening in a nation whose government was founded on the truth, values and guidelines of God’s word, the Bible. We have turned away from the Bible and turned to man’s logic, reason and so-called wisdom and ideas. The flaw with that is mankind is the problem. Genesis 3, the fall of man, explains that very well.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6
“if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” Chronicles 7:14
We don’t need any more political correctness and Hollywood drama and emotional fluff. We need revival, and return to the word of God and the guidelines he has given us.
By the way, Donald Trump doesn’t walk on water; neither does anyone else. The question is how many of us know the one who did walk on water. God have mercy on us.
