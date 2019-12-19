I am writing about the Goodwill outlet store closing Dec. 21.
Do they want all of the stuff that goes into the store to be taken to the dump (for which they will have to pay the dump) or would they as human beings want all people to buy items like they do and get money for Goodwill? Which makes more sense?
There is always a big crowd in there buying items. A lot of poor people get things they couldn’t get in regular stores. Maybe the Goodwill people should put themselves in our shoes and realize this store has helped hundreds of people and is still helping them. I say wake up and have good thoughts for us poor people.
I bet if there was a vote to either close or keep it open, the Goodwill people would have awfully red faces as to how much this store has helped everybody. Do they have the funds to throw all of this good stuff (and I mean very good stuff) in the dump, or would they feel better getting money from this stuff to help in getting monies for the Goodwill company?
Please, please, reconsider. We need to help the poor and everyone else. Don’t be a Scrooge.
