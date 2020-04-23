No! The mayor should not open the Grand Island golf course, especially when the headlines warn of “dark couple of weeks.” (I am writing in response to The Grand Island Independent Letter to the Editor from Rod Ray dated April 21.)
What makes you an authority about the spread of this virus? If you listen to television and newspaper reports, the virus is in the air too. Would you wear a mask while golfing and take all the precautions after you golf? Probably not. (It won’t happen to you?)
If you are a family man, you should be enforcing the rules in your family rather than breaking them.
I’m sure our mayor will open up our golf courses and other businesses when it is safe for all residents of Grand Island and Hall County.
Frances Schaffer
RN retired
820 W. Second
