Almighty God created the whole universe and that includes mankind. He is in charge now as he was when he created it, whether you believe it or not. All of God’s creation does what he created it to do except for mankind. Mankind has been rebellious from the beginning.
Because of God’s never-ending love for us, he gave us his word. In the Bible, God makes known to us his plan for his creation.
“All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” — 2 Timothy 3:16-17
“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” — Romans 3:23
All of Scripture points to Jesus Christ suffering on the cross, his death and resurrection for the forgiveness of the sins of the world.
“For there is one God and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus who gave himself as a ransom for all men — the testimony given in its proper time.” — 2 Timothy 2:5-6
Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” — John 14:6
“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God not by works, so that no one can boast.” — Ephesians 2: 8-9
God’s way for salvation is the only way. The question is — are we trusting in that way. By confessing and repenting of our sins to Jesus and asking him to be our Lord and Savior and trusting in him only is the way.
What a glorious day that will be when Jesus comes again. Praise and thank God.
