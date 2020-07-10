Thus far, 2020 has been a trying time for most people. And now added to being shut down, many of our country’s cities are in chaos and civil disobedience because of George Floyd being killed while being arrested by a bad cop. This has resulted in the targeting of our policemen and women, defying law and order.
I believe God speaks to the peoples of his wonderful creation in many ways. God always has a purpose in what he allows to happen. He gave us his word, the Bible, to teach us the way of salvation and as a guide to live and govern by. However, modern progressive mankind wishes to deem the Bible old fashioned, out of date and doesn’t apply to the 21st century. Well, we can see how well that is working. God is in control, whether we know it, believe it, like it or not.
Remember, it is not God that is out of control. He keeps the universe we live in going. I believe God is calling our nation and the world to repentance. The question is — are we listening and paying attention? God always does what he says and has promised.
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 7:14
I believe, if we, as a people and a nation, do what 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, God will do what he says. We all need to pray for the leaders and all people of this great country, which has been blessed by almighty God.
God, forgive us and keep us in your grace and mercy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.