A recent AP report stated that a cosmologist and two scientists split this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics for “not quite answering” two important questions: How did we get here? and Are we alone? The cosmologist won for his theoretical discoveries about what happened soon after the Big Bang; the scientists won for discovering a planet outside our solar system that orbits a sun-like star.
The answers to both questions can be answered easily by anyone who is willing to take off the ideological “blinders” which most scientists today wear, namely the belief that there is no God. The Bible states clearly in Genesis “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” St. Paul states in Romans 1:18, 19 and 20 that many “suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them ... For his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world in the things that have been made.”
In other words any one who opens his eyes can clearly see the amazing and orderly universe which could not have come about by a long series of cosmic accidents.
In his grace, however, God made a plan for his creation which refused to honor him. God’s son, Jesus Christ, took on human form and kept God’s laws perfectly in our place and then died the death that all of us deserve for our rejection of God and disobedience of his laws. God then raised Jesus from the dead to confirm his acceptance of the sacrifice Jesus made for us.
As a result, all who confess their sins against God and trust in the work of Jesus have been reconciled to God and have a future home in heaven.
Richard Troester
2110 Topeka Circle
