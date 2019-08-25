Glow 4 Gabby
Glow 4 Gabby is a non-profit organization raising awareness for suicide. The organization hosts a 5K glow run/walk each summer at Sucks Lake in Grand Island. All of the donations and proceeds are placed in The Gabby Ayala Memorial Fund, and the Ayala family donates a $1,000 scholarship to a senior at Grand Island Senior High each year. So far six seniors have been awarded the scholarship. Veronica Toledo was the 2018-19 scholarship recipient.
Each year the 5K has increased with participants, donations, and sponsors. At this time we would like to thank everyone and companies for their generosity.
The event would not have been possible without all of the sponsors. Thank you to: Abante Marketing, Helium Salon, Florez Bar & Grill, La Plaza, El Molcajete, Deborah Marshall Realtor with Real Estate Group, Twisters Gymnastics, Kelsie Kimbrough Photography, Shane’s Pump & Windmill Service, Zigs Four Wheel Drive, Stueby’s Alibi, Howard Elementary, Compass Roofing, Team Goody, Xavier & Sons Trucking, Raising Cane’s, Ashley Holroyd Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Da-Ly Realty, Bailey Plumbing, F.R.U.I.T., NoSwett Fencing & Decks and Eric & Jennie Wright independent distributors Champions with Dreams.
Hy-Vee, thank you for donating all the water and thank you to Small Town Famous for donating headbands for each participant. Also, thank you to Cobler Chiropractic for donating your time and helping participants be prepared to run/walk a 5K.
Next we would like to thank everyone for helping us set up and tear down the event. Thank you to the extended Ayala family, Javier and Valerie Robles, Aby Robles, Corado family, Christa Consbruck, Chelsea Brown, Sue Stueben, Alyssa Stueben, Ashley Holroyd, Tim and LeighAnn Miller and Kayla Johnson. A big thanks to the volunteers because without you we wouldn’t have had such a successful night.
Thank you, Sam Skalberg, for singing the National Anthem and Francisco (Paco) Ayala for saying the prayer. Lastly, the biggest thank you goes to all the participants because you have supported our event and because of you our event continues to be a success!
The Ayala family is forever grateful for the support we have received over the years from our family, friends and the Grand Island community.
Thank you,
Efrain Sr., Lluliana, Bianca, Efrain Jr., Amanda, Penelope and Piper Ayala