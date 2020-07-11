Crusaders, we can’t thank you enough.

On Tuesday, our Crusader family came together to show our students we’re here for them. On Go Big Give day, the Grand Island Central Catholic supporters raised over $80,000, including a $30,000 challenge fund from U-Save Pharmacy — Mike & Jean Hamik, Dr. John and Barbara Reilly and Mike and Jean Wenzl.

Altogether, over 225 donors, friends, faculty, staff, alumni and students made a gift on Tuesday to help with tuition assistance scholarships and other needs for our students, and provide for the lease of their Chromebook laptops.

In these uncertain times, your generosity and commitment to Grand Island Central Catholic are going to make a huge difference in our students’ greatest areas of need. Thank you for trusting us to be good stewards of your hard-earned money and thank you for supporting our GICC family during this time of adversity.

Thank you for supporting Catholic education. Thank you for celebrating the Crusader spirit.

