With the impending opening of the new hospital, we already have a very great hospital here. On Dec. 23, 2019, I had a serious home accident. My stay at the St. Francis for 15 days was tremendous. The nurses were very kind and respectful of my needs. Their response time to my call was answered within a timely manner.
Dr. Burr and Dr. “C” had only my care in mind. The girls in the physical therapy room were so fun to be around. They made me work diligently to get my body back to square one.
Last night I spent the night in the sleep lab. Margaret, my respiratory therapist, was great. I slept through the night without being disrupted. This morning she explained the results that she could.
I would highly recommend this hospital for everyone.
Cynthia Baker
115 W. 14th St.
