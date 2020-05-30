In his inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy challenged Americans, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” Of course, he was referring to people when speaking of country as defined as “We the people” in the preamble to the Constitution.
Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.” These statements are beliefs of what freedom is about.
Neither document states that any person or persons can go about doing anything they please, like driving 100 mph on public roads or participating in any other activity endangering others. Our freedom is accompanied by responsibility.
