Thank you to the Foltz Foundation for the proceeds of the auction on Friday, July 21, before the Josh Turner concert.
The Foltz family has long been a supporter of the Third City Community Clinic, which is a free clinic for those in the area community who have no insurance and no funds to seek care. Since the clinic receives no federal, state or city funding, these funds are vitally important to us.
Our thanks, again, to the Foltz family for believing in the Third City Community.
Susan Aguilar
Executive Director
1107 N. Broadwell