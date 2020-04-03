I am wondering if the former Grand Island Veterans Home could be used to house COVID-19 patients in the area. With all of the news about potential shortages of available beds, it would seem that using the Veterans Home might help out in more ways than one.
Or could it be set up as a screening point for potential cases? Or, since our current medical clinics and hospital have already had positive COVID-19 exposure, could the Veterans Home be utilized for medical care for non- COVID-19 related cases, to keep them separated from the positive COVID-19 cases?
There must be some way in which the Veterans Home could be utilized in this situation to the benefit of our community, state, and even for our country during this crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.