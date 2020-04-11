As we go along in these trying times, I would just like to thank some people who may have been overlooked. The school food service professionals have been working every day to keep the students in this state fed.
These women and men have dedicated their time, effort and safety to making sure our students are fed and healthy. The numbers of meals that I have seen that are being served in some communities are staggering, and just go to show that these dedicated professionals care. Oftentimes they are overlooked, or looked down on, but they are some of the most dedicated people in the school systems.
I am proud to have been associated with school food service and want to say a heartfelt thank you to all the food service personnel in this great state. Also, the Nebraska Department of Education Nutrition Services deserves a big thank you. They also work tirelessly to help these schools.
To all of you, be safe and God bless.
