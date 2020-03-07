My name is Ben Kelley and I am with Boy Scout Troop 114.
For my Eagle Scout project, I am building Community Food Pantries that will be placed at local Churches.
Two of the Churches will be Trinity United Methodist Church and Calvary Lutheran Church.
I will be doing a food drive to collect non-perishable foods for the pantries.
I would appreciate if you could help with donating food for the pantries.
I will have a collection box at Hy-Vee through Friday, March 13.
I will also be collecting non-perishable food at Super Saver on Second Street from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
Thank you for your support.
