My name is Ben Kelley and I am with Boy Scout Troop 114.

For my Eagle Scout project, I am building Community Food Pantries that will be placed at local Churches.

Two of the Churches will be Trinity United Methodist Church and Calvary Lutheran Church.

I will be doing a food drive to collect non-perishable foods for the pantries.

I would appreciate if you could help with donating food for the pantries.

I will have a collection box at Hy-Vee through Friday, March 13.

I will also be collecting non-perishable food at Super Saver on Second Street from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Thank you for your support.

