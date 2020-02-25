I’m always amazed at how many people blindly follow the rubbish from the NRA.
The Supreme Court in 2008 in D.C. vs Heller overturned 200 years of law and ruled:
1. “The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that firearm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”
2. “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
In other words, an individual’s right to keep and bear arms can be regulated.
It is important for gun owners to know their rights, but it is also important for them to understand the 2nd Amendment’s protection is not unlimited. We also have a right to free speech, but that right is also limited in the case of liable, slander, pornography, classified information, copyright violation, trade secrets, etc.
The two laws proposed in Nebraska — LB58 the red flag law and LB816 requiring a 48 hour wait to buy a gun, to increase the time for background checks from 3 to 5 days and to require background checks at gun shows — are both very reasonable regulation that:
n Protects the public from unlawful use of guns by an individual.
n Doesn’t infringe on, or needlessly delay, the lawful protection of the 2nd Amendment.
Read the words from the Supreme Court, not the tripe from the NRA.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.