I learned recently of a brother who said some harsh words to his sister, which left no room for reconciliation. He was filled with remorse when 20 years later he learned of his sister’s death. But it was too late to change anything.
Our country has become so polarized we are facing a similar situation. Instead of recognizing groups with viewpoints different from ours as fellow citizens, we treat them as our enemies, vilifying them with words which further divide us.
We must correct this by choosing better ways to communicate without waiting for our opponents or our leaders to begin.
We must give one another the freedom to express views extremely distasteful to us. Really listening to one another is essential to harmonious conversation.
This will require all of us to think for ourselves about why we believe as we do about certain issues and not rest on clever “sound bites” that can never consider everyone’s concerns about complex issues. We must focus on issues, not attack people.
Without disrespecting anyone’s culture, we must recognize the need for a common language. Accurate communication, essential to unity, is impossible without it. With a population which speaks many languages, English must be received as America’s official language. Helpful communication also requires that we choose respectful, non-belligerent words when discussing thorny issues.
Finally, I suggest a careful look at Jesus who is called “the Word,” who came to reconcile man with God and man with man. Consider his example and teaching. Are you burdened about the mean-spirited divisiveness in our culture today? Then accept his invitation to come and learn from him and find rest.
If we continue on our present path in America, one day too late we will wake up in a country we don’t recognize and never wanted.