Roundabouts exist in many large U.S. cities, and Grand Island now has a few. However, from experience I believe that city money could be better spent on other projects.
The Five Points intersection is a problem due to congestion and the large amount of traffic from different directions. The roundabout would simply cause more backup and wait times.
A better decision would be to shorten red light times. The lights appear very long at that intersection.
With the roundabout, more drivers will be waiting to get in, which will back up traffic. This is already happening at 13th and North Road. During morning commutes, the wait time to yield and enter is long.
The traffic issues at Five Points will only be exacerbated by a roundabout.
