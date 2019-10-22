The Hall County Hero Flight Committee has just completed our ninth flight to Washington, D.C. As a member of the committee, I want to extend a special thank you to United States Sen. Deb Fischer and her assistant Molly Abboud for the extra effort and hard work they did to help us obtain a night tour of the United States Capitol building.

Sen. Fischer and Ms. Abboud went above and beyond in their efforts to make our trip especially memorable with the incredible tour. Our guide, Samuel Holliday, with the United States Capitol Historical Society, was absolutely amazing.

The was one of the great highlights of the three-day tour of Washington, D.C. Veterans, their escorts and everyone on the tour was honored by the dedication and hard work of Sen. Deb Fischer. Thank you for keeping veterans a priority.

Donald Shuda

Chairman, Hall County Hero Flight Committee

