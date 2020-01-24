Sen. Fischer, in her Jan. 22, 2020, opinion piece, does not deny the overwhelming evidence of President Trump’s abuse of his presidential powers for his own personal gain.
Instead, she complains about the process.
It is not surprising that there have been Democrat voices seeking his impeachment since President Trump was inaugurated considering what Sen. Fischer’s Republican colleagues have said about Mr. Trump: “he is a con-artist” (Sen. Rubio); he is a “pathological liar,” a “narcissist,” a “bully” and is “utterly amoral” (Sen. Cruz); he is “a kook,” he is “crazy” and “unfit for office” (Sen. Graham); he is a “megalomaniac strongman,” “creepy” and “lacking any core principles” (Sen. Sasse).
Sen. Fischer misstates the process in the House Intelligence Committee. Republican congressmen had equal time to question witnesses in the closed door sessions. The president was invited to have his own lawyers cross-examine witnesses but he declined to participate, preferring to “cry foul” than to address the facts against him.
Sen. Fischer states that the “Senate trial will begin the same way it did 20 years ago during the Clinton impeachment.” She wrongly implies that it is business as usual. There have been 15 impeachment trials in the Senate (only two involved presidents). In each, witnesses were called. Sen. Fischer has voted to not allow any witnesses or any documentary evidence while President Trump gloats “honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”
Sen. Fischer and her fellow Republicans have not shown a commitment to a fair and serious process that honors the oath they have taken. Let us hope that changes.
Marvin Andersen
1307 Hagge Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.