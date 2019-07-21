What a disgrace Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Utah Sen. Mike Lee are. Putting a hold on the extension to the 9/11 compensation fund is a slap in the face of every first responder on 9/11 and to all American first responders.
Every one of our first responders put their lives on the line daily for all of us. We should at least have the decency to pay the medical bills of those stricken due to the harmful chemicals they breathed in and for those injured on the job.
Shame on those senators who sit behind a desk all day making decisions that cost people their lives and deplete them of their life savings.
Maybe the man in the White House should have put the money he wasted on the Fourth of July parade into the compensation fund instead. That would have been money well spent.
Better decisions need to be made at the top. We need to take care of those who take care of us.