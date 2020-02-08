Sportswriter guru Bob Hamar — sorry, Hindus — has eloquently evidenced this season’s Hastings College Lady Broncos basketball team. So far undefeated, unflappable and odds tricksters, they’ve captured the hearts and minds of even philosophical “masked man” theorists.

Shandra Farmer — the 5-foot-3 combo of Patrick Mahomes and Houdini — has radar eyes and a spin-dribble that reminds you of ancient Greek Protagoras’ optical illusions.

This ball club is a parade ground special: They get it, they move it, their swagger is relentless.

Mr. Hamar, thank you.

