An article in the Sept. 24 issue of the Omaha World Herald noted huge losses of Nebraska’s honey bee population. One major beekeeper highlighted an 82% decline over last year. As a result, the beekeeper salvaged what it could and moved to South Dakota. The problem was attributed to chemicals, mites and weather. At one time Nebraska had been the company’s top honey producing state.
Interestingly, the article failed to mention, in any respect, one of the main underlying causes of the disastrous drop in honey bee numbers. Thoughtful, careful research by knowledgeable scholars indicate the main causes to be land-use change and pesticides, much of which has resulted from the failed corn ethanol program. This ill-advised program has resulted in the destruction of millions of acres of native grass land, a crucial environment for honey bees, and prompted increased use of pesticides and herbicides.
In short, both of these factors, conversion of native grasslands and increased chemical use can be traced directly to federally imposed ethanol mandates.
However, the threat to the honey bee is just one example that foretells a critical need to recognize environmental hazards and react before it is too late. For example, a Norwegian professor of conservation biology noted in a recently published book, that global insect numbers have declined by one-half in the past 40 years; figures she called “dramatic.” This in turn has undoubtedly been a factor in the shocking decline in bird population; a drop of 29% in North America since 1970 (Wall Street Journal-Sept. 20, 2019).
Again, with reference to the World Herald, an article appeared on July 12, 2019, about an urban entomologist giving advice to gardeners about insect control. After explaining the most effective and efficient methods to kill insects, she said, “Insects play a very important role in the ecosystem, so we don’t want to kill everything.”
But, apparently we are in the process of doing just that.
Let’s face it, few people care about “bugs,” but they are necessary and we need to pay attention.
