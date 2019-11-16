In a Nov. 9 letter to the editor, Sam Grimminger painted an ugly picture of our nation’s ethanol industry. It’s the same ugly picture big oil has long capitalized on in its attempts to undermine a biofuels industry that is not only providing motorists with cleaner-burning, locally-produced fuels, but also an industry that is a major economic driver to our state.
In fact, UNL economists recently released a report describing the economic benefits our state’s ethanol industry provides both our rural and urban areas. In its review, the economists highlighted that 1,453 full-time workers are employed at 24 facilities in our state. If you look at the total labor income impact to the U.S., — including direct and indirect jobs — the industry is employing nearly 366,000 individuals and has generated more than $10 billion in tax revenue for federal, state and local governments.
In addition to the economic benefits, studies have proven ethanol actually improves the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43%. Comparatively, traditional gasoline tailpipe emissions consist of proven carcinogens. With ethanol, we’re not only keeping our engines clean, but also we’re cleaning up our air.
In regard to crop production, NASA has shown cornfields in the Corn Belt during peak growing seasons are taking in and converting more carbon dioxide into oxygen than what is produced by the Amazon rainforest.
Finally, corn and ethanol producers are not imploring the government to guarantee them an artificial market. All we’re asking is for the EPA to follow the law Congress passed more than a decade ago and uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard.
It’s difficult to correct all of Mr. Grimminger’s inaccurate statements in one letter, but the facts are important. Visit NebraskaCorn.gov to learn about how the ethanol industry is a win for the environment, consumers, farmers and Nebraska.
