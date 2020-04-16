I thank you for the e-paper edition you supply daily. The news, features, commentaries, comics and, yes, even the ads, help keep me informed and entertained daily. Thank you for all you do!
I especially enjoy Dan Safarik’s column.
Denise Lowry
Cairo
...WINTER WEATHER RETURNS THURSDAY... .WINTRY CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...WITH THE FOCUS OF THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL POTENTIAL GENERALLY ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 6 INCHES. IN ADDITION...STRONG NORTHEASTERLY WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL LIKELY REDUCE VISIBILITIES AND MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
