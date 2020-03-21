Let’s keep America healthy! We can practice social distancing and still vote to keep the U.S. a strong citizen-led country through early voting. Voting by mail has shown a higher voter turnout than having polls. More people can exercise their right to be heard in the election by not having to take time from work, find transportation or miss out due to illness.
To keep their residents safe from COVID-19, the counties of Cass, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy are mailing each registered voter an Early Vote Application. Please contact your county officials to ask them to follow the safety practices of these counties by either sending Early Vote Applications or sending ballots to their registered voters.
To ensure your voice is heard, please do the following:
n Register online to vote before April 27. You’ll need a Nebraska driver’s license or state identification. Also you can check the status of your registration, change your address, name, or political party affiliation.
https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/
n Request an Early Vote Application by calling your county election office or download and print one from the state. The completed application must be received at the county election office by 6 p.m. on May 1.
The best and healthiest way to ensure more Nebraskans vote is to follow the practice of counties that conduct all elections by mail: Boone, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Dawes, Dixon, Garden, Knox, Merrick, Morrill, and Stanton. These counties send ballots to every one of their registered voters.
Please stay healthy and vote.
