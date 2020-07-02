I just wanted to take a second and thank you for your opinion on law enforcement in the June 30 Independent. I felt you did a great job of not belittling the problem at hand but still put law enforcement in a positive light.

I have had a subscription to your paper for a long time. I have always told people that the biggest reason why I get The Independent is that you run a positive lead story on the front page almost every day. Your opinion yesterday just added to my reasons. Thank you!

Tags

Load comments