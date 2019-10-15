Drug addicts are not evil, they do not wake up in the morning plotting and scheming to destroy families and societies. They wake up to feelings of pain, depression, shame, anxiety, and helplessness. They wake up wondering if they’ll be able to self-medicate enough to get through another miserable day.
The misery exists for a variety of reasons such as broken families, unemployment, confusion about life and their place in it, mental health issues, PTSD, CPTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder) typically from child abuse.
All humans seek to avoid pain, especially when its prolonged, and unresolved. To claim that drug addicts are somehow “enemies of god” as I heard one local pastor say stems from a perversion of the mind, heart, and the words of Christ.
Yes, some people use drugs because they’re bored...the same way some use food, or video games, or television. However, the callousness and at times outright cruelty towards people suffering intense pain (physical, mental, emotional) in society shows an incredible lack of empathy, understanding, love and wisdom regarding drug addiction and what needs to be done to prevent drug addiction, and properly heal those who are using drugs to essentially self-destruct.
We all have a responsibility to work toward becoming better individuals, and that includes encouraging the healing those who have succumb to a miserable vision and experience of life. That’s reality.
Nicholas Bravo
804 N. Boggs Ave. # 301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.