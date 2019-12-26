Wreaths Across America coordinators for the WestLawn Cemetery in Grand Island wish to thank everyone who made our Wreaths Across America ceremony an outstanding event for our veterans. We could have not done this event without the individuals, organizations and businesses that helped in donations and volunteers who helped on Dec. 14.
We did not reach our goal of placing 1,200 wreaths on the graves in the cemetery. However, we did place 769 wreaths on our veterans’ graves. This is triple from what we did last year and our goal for next year is to place a wreath on each and every veteran’s grave.
We want to thank the following people who made our event a success: Sen. Dan Quick, Emeritus Bishop William Dendinger, Color Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Boy Scouts, Dakota & Flag comfort dogs and the countless volunteers. We also want to thank Tom and Sue Pirnie of Grand Island Express who trucked in our wreaths for the day.
2019 Wreaths Across America is done for the year, and if you missed helping the veterans it’s not too late as we are already accepting donations for the Dec. 19, 2020, Wreaths Across America event. Donations can be made to WWW.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NE0027 to support a veteran at WestLawn Memorial Park Cemetery or WWW.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NEVMCG for the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please help us both reach our goals for 2020 and cover each veteran’s grave. If you have questions, please call (308) 381-2420 and ask for Jennifer at WestLawn.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in our event. Please remember, no matter where our veterans our buried, they deserve a wreath.
