Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery is proud to announce that this is our second year participating with Wreaths Across America, a national program with the goal of placing a wreath on each veteran’s grave across the nation. Our goal at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery is to provide wreaths on the 1,100 gravesites for our veterans at our cemetery. This program invites everyone to become a sponsor for wreaths to be placed on the graves, with a ceremony to take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
We need your help in purchasing the wreaths for our 1,100 gravesites at our cemetery here in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. We invite you to purchase one or more wreaths for our veterans. Each wreath costs $15 each or two wreaths for $30, five wreaths $75 or 10 wreaths for $150.
To purchase any wreaths, please go to the Wreaths Across America website: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. To access our fundraising group, sign into the website; click on Menu in the upper right corner; click on Search Location/groups. Click on participating locations and enter NE0027 to pull up and click on Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Click on Sponsor; click on sponsor wreaths. Decide how many wreaths you wish to sponsor. Click on review sponsorship and follow directions to purchase wreaths.
Wreaths can also be purchased by sending a check to Westlawn Memorial Park /Wreaths Across America, 3826 W Stolley Park Rd., Grand Island, NE 68803. Be sure to earmark the check for the wreaths. Wreaths can be designated for a loved one. For any questions, call Jennifer Hill at Westlawn Cemetery (308) 381-2820. We hope to be able to place wreaths on every veteran’s grave.
