Thinking back to last Thursday’s 3rd Annual Christmas at the VA show, I am so very proud of our community. Once again, our veterans were truly taken care of this Christmas. Things were shaky at first, but in a 24-hour period on day 13 the gift giving exploded and continued beyond the deadline. Many thanks to all of you who participated in this year’s event, because without your giving there would be no show. To all of the media and financial sponsors, entertainers, musicians, speakers, volunteers who came on board this year, I commend you for your selfless sacrifice in giving of your time, talent and money to BCV and our veterans.
A record was set this year with over 400 gifts donated and over $1,700 donated to the VA activities fund and also $600 to Victory Place. That money allows the VA to take the veterans out on the town throughout the year, takes them to the State Fair and various other activities. In addition, the sock drive, which was held again at 107.7 The Island, will include sock donations to our veterans. All in all, this was an amazing outpouring of love and honor for our veterans!
This has been a whirlwind year here at BCV with so many events/activities taking place. The BCV Facebook page has made a huge impact in public awareness. Please check it out at ‘Business Coalition for Veterans Alda’, and see all that has taken place in 2019. I would now like to thank the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Gary’s Auto for their generous donations of $2,500 and $2,000, respectively. I have in mind to create a grant/scholarship fund for children of struggling veterans. May God bless you all and a very Happy New Year from BCV!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.