President Trump chose to sit for an interview inside a solemn and hallowed place, the Lincoln Memorial, to spread falsehoods, play the victim and berate the press.
Trump wanted to look presidential. Borrowed glory just doesn’t wear well. The contrast between a martyred statesman and an incompetent narcissistic grifter is a bit stark.
Trump and the GOP Senate sycophants have snuck up on the levers of power by posing as ultra-pure and god-fearing American patriots.
The Venn Diagram of “zygotes have rights” people and “grandma is gonna die anyway” people is one big sociopathic circle. The Federalist, a conservative magazine, put out an article saying we should consider “controlled voluntary infection.” Bill O’Reilly says people dying from the coronavirus “were on their last legs anyway.”
Trump saying on Jan. 20, “I know more about the virus than anyone,” was clownish, especially with deaths now approaching 100,000.
“We’re going to have to have a serious reckoning with the thugs in China who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it,” Sen. Ben Sasse said at a high school commencement.
Maybe serious reckoning with the thugs in the U.S. who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it is in order. If Obama’s pandemic playbook had been followed, urgent action would have been taken in December.
Sasse called the Senate impeachment trial a clown show, but Sen. Mitt Romney showed courage, by voting to impeach Trump.
Trump surrounds himself with people that are as rapacious as he is.
The Trump administration is reversing nearly 100 environmental rules. — New York Times
Scientists who study how diseases emerge in the changing environment knew this moment (the pandemic) was coming. Climate change is making outbreaks of disease more common and dangerous.
“God forgives, but nature doesn’t.” — Pope Francis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.