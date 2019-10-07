Let’s review President Trump’s claims that there should not be an impeachment because the markets are at an all-time high.
When President Obama left office the markets were at an all-time high. More jobs were created under Obama’s last 33 months compared to the last 33 months of Trump. Upper-income tax cuts take billions out of circulation. They create stock market bubbles, followed by recession.
CNN reported that corporate insiders have sold off an average of $600 million worth of stock every day in August. This will likely mark the fifth month of 2019 in which insider selling exceeds $10 billion — the first time this has happened since 2007.
Trump has discussed cutting major social programs as a possible “second-term project.” (cutting Medicare by $850 billion) and described it as a “fun” second-term project, because of busting the budget with tax handouts to the rich and corporations.
How are we ever going to regain trust with our allies when this maladministration expectorates in their faces? Regaining trust will take decades if not generations. The USA has spent 70 years trying to convince the world that we mean what we say. In less than three years Trump has shattered that conviction.
Trump is standing shoulder to shoulder with tyrannical leaders such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and Mohammed bin Salman (who can’t be trusted with a bone saw).
The whistleblower complaint about Donald Trump pressuring the president of Ukraine for his own personal benefit and White House officials covering up that call is nine pages long. Somehow, Senate Republicans aren’t finding time to read it (or so they say).
The only thing a fool refuses to believe is the truth.
The Trump term isn’t a presidency. It’s a crime spree.
“A man’s character is his fate.”
— Heraclites
