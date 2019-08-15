I am writing in response to Dr. Richard Fruehling’s letter to the editor of Aug. 13 and I must respectfully disagree with his conclusions.
It is simplistic to blame President Trump for the increased violence in our country, both rhetorical and in actions.
I read the entire manifesto written by the El Paso shooter and he was not an “avowed white supremacist.” He quite clearly compares himself to the Native Americans resisting the invasion of their country by Europeans. Was he crazy? Yes! But he makes clear he was not a white supremacist or a supporter of Donald Trump.
In Charlottesville the violence was not only by Unite the Right, but also by far left Antifa, whose actions are more fascist than antifascist The media downplayed Antifa’s part in the violence just as they recently made no mention of the fact that the Dayton shooter was a supporter of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
The president has strongly condemned white supremacy many times, but the media says, ”he doesn’t really mean it.” Yes, the media is complicit in increasing the disturbing rhetoric and violence. An MSNBC guest, Elie Mystal, called for Donald Trump supporters to be destroyed. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters tells supporters to harass Republicans wherever they see them. Rep. Julian Castro publishes the names of Trump donors with the obvious attempt to have them harassed or even harmed. Far left protesters surrounded the house of injured Sen. Mitch McConnell and called for him to be murdered. Commentators of MSNBC and CNN call our president Hitler and spend 24 hours a day disparaging him.
Many minorities support President Trump, who is not against immigration. He wants a legal process that makes us all safer. Unemployment for minorities is at an all-time low in our country.
The causes of increased violence are complex and unhinged individuals are not confined to any race. Our culture markets violence in dozens of ways, seven days a week. let’s quit the blame game and each do our part to be kind and civil to everyone we meet, seven days a week.